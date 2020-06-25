W. 39th Street fire ruled accidental but criminal charges possible

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A fire deemed accidental on Thursday is now being turned over to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

“Evidence of drug use” was found in the area the fire started, according to the Savannah Fire Department.

Crews responded just before 11 a.m. to the fire in the 500 block of W. 39th Street and quickly extinguished it.

Investigators determined two people were inside the vacant structure without permission. They found that the fire started “accidentally.”

The department has handed the case over to SPD to pursue criminal charges.