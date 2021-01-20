VP Harris sworn in wearing coat designed by SCAD grad

Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor as her husband Doug Emhoff holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Vice President Kamala Harris, known to sport her signature pearls-and-Converse combo, donned the fashions of some Black designers with local ties on Inauguration Day.

The purple coat Harris wore during her swearing-in was designed by Christopher John Rogers, a Louisiana native who studied fashion at the Savannah College of Art and Design.

“Thank you, Madam Vice President. We are so honored and humbled to have played a small part in this historic moment,” an Instagram post from Rogers’ brand reads.

According to SCAD, Rogers launched his brand with his senior thesis collection and a close group of friends from the Class of 2016. His work first received major press after Cardi B wore a coat of his to the BET Hip Hop Awards.

“This morning, Vice President Kamala Harris—the embodiment of historical firsts—strode proudly onto the world stage as a modern superwoman,” SCAD President and Founder Paula Wallace stated. “Her regal Inauguration Day ensemble was created by SCAD alumnus and CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund-winner Christopher John Rogers, who has dressed Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, and Michelle Obama. Congratulations, Vice President Harris! Bravo, Christopher!”

The vice president also reportedly wore Sergio Hudson, a native of South Carolina. He is from Ridgeway, located about 25 miles north of Columbia.

His showroom manager told the Post and Courier he designed an outfit worn after the swearing-in ceremony.

Hudson also designed Michelle Obama’s plum pantsuit, which drew praise across social media.

Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

“It made for a meaningful statement at this particular time, when all small businesses, including fashion businesses, are in need of support and spotlighting,” said Véronique Hyland, fashion features director for Elle magazine.

She added that the vice president’s choice to wear designs by Black creators “felt particularly significant in light of her triply historic title as the first female, Black and Asian American vice president of our country.”

And the purple hues, worn by many others Wednesday, symbolized unity and bipartisanship — a combination of Republican red and Democratic blue.

Contributions to this report by The Associated Press