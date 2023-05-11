FILE – Memorial flags on display at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force (WSAV)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – To honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice, the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force is planning its second annual Remembering the Fallen: 26,000 flags.

The flag display will honor not only the young men of the Eighth but all the heroes who gave their lives in service from 1941 to 1945.

Volunteers will be placing 26,000 48-star WWII-era flags in the museum’s Memorial Garden ahead of Memorial Day. From Friday, May 26, to Monday, May 29, the display will be open to the public.

Entry to Remembering the Fallen will be included in regular museum admission, which ranges from $0 for WWII veterans to $12 for adults.

The museum is looking for volunteers to help place the flags starting on Tuesday, May 23. If you’re interested, visit this link.