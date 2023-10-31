SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Veterans are encouraged to volunteer for the Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity’s (CEHFH) upcoming build.

The three-day annual Veterans Build will take place from Tuesday, Nov. 7, to Thursday, Nov. 9 leading up to Veterans Day.

The builds will take place each day from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 2000 Spivey Avenue in Garden City.

“These special build days are wonderful opportunities for local veterans to join in fellowship, while also giving back to the community through their time and talents,” said A’lexia Jenkins, CEHFH volunteer coordinator.

To sign up to volunteer for Veterans Build, visit here or contact Jenkins at 912-353-8122.