Volunteers in Medicine offers new program to support COVID-19 patients in isolation

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Volunteers in Medicine helps Lowcountry residents who have no other means of medical care.

But thanks to a $60,000 grant from the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry, VIM has been able to branch out and take care of patients outside of the clinic.

Their new program, Project Isolate Safe, is designed to help people who have contracted COVID-19 but can’t afford to stay home from work.

The grant-funded project finds them a place to go or, with the help of Deep Well, brings them cleaning supplies and food for their family while they quarantine.

The services will be available for at least the next three months with the possibility of an extension.

To qualify:

You must be have received a COVID-19 positive diagnosis and live on Hilton Head Island

You must not have severe COVID-19 related symptoms that require hospitalization

You must be at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level. For example, a family of four whose income does not exceed $52,400

If you are already a Deep Well client or a VIM patient who is a Hilton Head Island resident, you are qualified for the program.

For those who do qualify for Project Isolate Safe, call 843-290-3819 (for English) or 843-290-3629 (para español) for assistance.