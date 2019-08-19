Volunteers in Medicine gives Tdap shots to dozens of Hilton Head middle schoolers

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A local charity is doing its part to make sure kids get to class and stay healthy.

Volunteers in Medicine administered dozens of Tdap shots to Hilton Head Middle School students on Monday. The vaccine protects against tetanus, diptheria and pertussis — and they were free.

According to the Beaufort County School District, middle schoolers must have a valid immunization certificate that includes a dose of Tdap on or after the student’s seventh birthday.

“A lot of parents are not able to get to the clinics when the hours are, and they are not available on all days, so it’s important we were able to do this today and get them in class, because otherwise, they miss school,” Hilton Head Middle School Principal Pat Freda explained.

In all, 72 Hilton Head middle schoolers got the vaccines Monday and were back in class in a matter of minutes.