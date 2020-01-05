Volunteers feed Savannah’s homeless and impoverished

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – What began as a woman with a pot of chili who went to Forsyth Park to feed the hungry, is now a weekly gathering of people serving each other.

People Helping People of Savannah and Hosanna Helpers Ministry, work together every Sunday to try to meet the needs of homeless and impoverished Savannahians. Marshall Gilliard said he cannot count on having a roof over his head, but he can count on having a meal on Sundays. Gilliard said he has been struggling to find a better situation for over seven years.

“You know I’ve been out here since 2013/12, you know, and we’ve gone through a lot together,” Gilliard said.

Each week hundreds of people, like Gilliard, show up at Forsyth Park to be fed. Marti Taylor, the Director of People Helping People of Savannah, said it will take an entire community to actually get people off of the streets.

“It is a community effort. It’s not just our government, it’s not just the Homeless Authority, it’s all of us. Finding out what the need is and working towards that,” Taylor stated.

Both organizations are seeking volunteers and donations.

Taylor said they are currently trying to find people to fill their meal calendar. She said they estimate they will need food each week to feed around 300 people.

Volunteers and businesses looking to offer donations and services can contact Marti Taylor at (912) 665-0092, or send a message on the People Helping People of Savannah Facebook page.