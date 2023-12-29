HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Every year families pack Hilton Head Island for a fun weekend in the sun. Whether it’s hitting the beach or the links, the tourism industry is booming.

“We have one of the highest repeat rates in travel, more than 70% of people who come, come again,” said Charlie Clark, spokesperson for the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce.

That makes Hilton Head Island’s tourism the biggest economic driver in the Lowcountry, according to the Chamber of Commerce.

Just this year, visitors to the island brought in more than $3 billion.

“Tourism — and Hilton Head Island being the lion’s share of that — brings in $3.1 billion in economic impact for Beaufort County. That’s a big number,” Clark said.

The beaches on Hilton Head and golf courses are a big reason people keep coming back. However, the rich Gullah and native islander’s history has emerged as a new favorite for visitors.

“People from around the country may never have ever heard the word Gullah. So we love the fact that people are discovering our Gullah culture,” Clark said. “They’re also discovering the kind of environmental dedication that we have here, that this is a place that values the environment is part of. When we ask people why they come. You would think it would be the beaches are probably part of that. But the natural beauty of this place is a number one reason people say they come back.”

The chamber is already preparing for a busy 2024. They’re expecting a rush of visitors this next spring to jump-start it.

“Reservations on the book, we’re seeing an uptick in spring break,” Clark said. “So overall, it’s looking like for that for home and villa travel, things are currently up about eight or 9% and that could rise as we get closer.”

However, 2023 tourism isn’t over just yet. The hope is that more folks will bring in the new year on the island. That would give the tourism industry one last boost to cap off the year.