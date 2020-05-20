Virtual job fair for Fort Stewart area military, military spouses, veterans set for Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – DAV & RecruitMilitary are hosting the Fort Stewart Area Virtual Career Fair for Military and Veterans on Thursday.

The free virtual event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. online and is open to all members of the Fort Stewart area military community, past and present, as well as military spouses and dependents.

RecruitMilitary says industries including distribution, supply chain, logistics, e-commerce, data storage/broadband, pharmaceuticals, select retail are just a few of the areas of business that are rapidly hiring and in large volume right now.

At the virtual career fair, job candidates will interact with employers in large groups, small groups and in one-on-one settings.

RecruitMilitary hosted over 140 veteran hiring events last year, and was appointed by the U.S. Army to provide all transition services to soldiers, veterans and their families in April. The company says the timing of this appointment is critical to help transitioning soldiers and their families who are joining the civilian world in the middle of a pandemic.

To register for the virtual job fair, click here.