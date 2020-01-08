Vinyl records projected to outsell CDs for first time in three decades

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For the first time since 1986, vinyl record sales are expected to surpass those of CDs.

The projection comes from numbers by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Last year’s mid-year report showed that between the second half of 2018 and the first half of 2019, vinyl sales saw a growth in revenue of about 12.8 percent and 12.9 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, during that same time frame, there wasn’t much of a change in sales of the compact disc, which first arrived on the scene in 1982.

In another recent blow to CD sales, Billboard reported that vinyl sales during the week of Christmas 2019 yielded an incredible 1.243 million albums sold, which marked the single-largest vinyl sales week since the beginning of Nielsen Music’s electronic tracking of music sales 29 years ago.

Savannah-based record shop owners tell News 3 that they’ve seen the trend of vinyl dominating CD sales in their own businesses.

Coastal Empire Records owner and vinyl enthusiast Ken Jordan said since the time he first opened his doors in June 2018, he’s had to cut his CD inventory by half.

“CD sales have declined tremendously,” Jordan said.

“The sound quality, in my opinion, is better on vinyl because you’re hearing the original analog recordings,” he said. “That is probably one of the reasons these young generations are discovering that; they’re discovering the sound difference from digital downloads to CDs to vinyl, and vinyl is better.”

A quick glance around his intimate record store on Wilmington Island tells you everything you need to know about the fate of CDs.

They’re still there — but their home has been reduced to a tiny section of a store that’s otherwise overflowing with vinyl.

“The statistics that I’ve read are that CD sales are declining about 3 percent faster than the rate that vinyl is growing,” Jordan said.

He tells News 3 that in his shop, vinyl sales have been “very, very good,” and that he’s seen a 60-percent rise in sales from when his record store first started accepting customers until now.

“We’re getting all different age groups, kids from age 7 all the way up to adults in their mid-50s and 60s that are back into collecting vinyl who actually got rid of their collections back in the ‘90s, when CDs were big,” Jordan said.

“They wish they hadn’t done that now, so they’re all buying vinyl again,” he chuckled.

A lot of the late-’80s and early-’90s nostalgia seems to be prevalent in his vinyl sales; Jordan told News 3 that classic and alternative rock bands like Soundgarden, Foo Fighters and the Clash are big sellers, along with metal music from Iron Maiden, Megadeth and Metallica.

But no one, Jordan said, tops The Beatles.

“The Beatles continue to outsell probably most everything in my store,” he said. “They’ve just remained one of the top-selling artists still to this day, after 50 years.”

Ryan Graveface, owner of Savannah’s Graveface Records and Curiosities, says he’s always been more of a vinyl fan, but his shop does carry a small number of CDs.

“We have some, but they’re just what people would trade in or something, and usually, they’re trading it in for vinyl,” Graveface told News 3.

“It’s really neat to see younger generations coming in and get stoked on something that I was excited about,” he said.

“When you’d go into a record store when I was a kid, it was all CDs, save for a tiny row of LPs that were very, very cheap, because no one wanted them,” he added.

“So, it’s fun to watch it all play out.”

CD sales aren’t as strong as they once were, but they’re still hanging on.

The RIAA’s report last year showed that 18.6 million CDs were sold, raking in $247.9 million.

Jordan says people do still buy CDs from Coastal Empire Records, but they’re simply not as popular as vinyl is currently.

“They don’t put CD players in cars any longer, so that’s sort of another reason why these CDs have gone out,” Jordan said.

He also mentioned that while vinyl is having its moment, online streaming and digital downloads still reign.

“Downloads are still 63 percent of sales in the industry, but vinyl has made a nice resurgence,” Jordan said.

The latest report from the RIAA has not yet been released.