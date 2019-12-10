Vigil to be held, donations being accepted in honor of Ameer Frazier

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The public is invited to grieve the loss of Ameer Frazier, the child who died Saturday in an accident at the Bluffton Christmas Parade, at a vigil on Thursday.

The town of Bluffton will hold the vigil in memory of 5-year-old Ameer on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Eagles Field.

The family is accepting donations to cover the unexpected costs they are facing at this time. To give a monetary donation, visit any area Suntrust Bank and make a deposit into the Ameer Frazier donation account, or give online HERE.

Donations for Christmas gifts for Ameer’s siblings, all girls ages nine, 14 and 15, can be dropped off at the following locations:

Jamison Consultants (1536 Fording Island STE 101, Hilton Head)

Keller Williams Realty (8 Lafayette PI #203, Hilton Head)

Keller Williams Realty (36 William Pope Dr. #203, Okatie)

When dropping off Christmas donations, people are asked to let the businesses know they are for the family of Ameer Frazier.