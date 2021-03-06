Vigil planned to mourn loss of Bluffton high school student

BLUFFTON, S.C.—A vigil is planned for Sunday, March 7 at Bluffton High School for a student shot and killed Friday night.

News 3’s Andrew Davis reports investigators are looking for answers and asking for help.

Friends, classmates and teammates continue to visit Bluffton High School to honor DJ Fields Jr.

“DJ was a very good kind fair young man and he a lot of goals a lot of aspirations and he shared those with us all the time. So it’s just devastating,” Kilwin’s Owner Jake Higgins said.

Devastating for the staff at Kilwin’s, where 18-year-old DJ was an assistant manager.

“DJ was a personal friend of mine,” Higgins said. “His family was friends of mine. To try and replace him is impossible. So you can find someone to do the work, but you will never find someone to fill his shoes.”

DJ Fields was one of three people inside a car driving along Bluffton Parkway around midnight when police say another car pulled up beside them and opened fire.

“An unknown suspect vehicle or vehicles fired at the victim’s car,” Bluffton Police Chief Stephenie Price said. “The victim’s car veered off the roadway and crashed.”

DJ Fields died at the scene, and two others were taken to a local hospital for treatment. One was treated and released, the other, a 16-year-old Bluffton basketball player, remains in critical condition.



If you have any information on DJ Field’s killing, call the Bluffton Police Department at 843-706-4560.

A vigil will be held Sunday, March 7 at 4 p.m. at Bluffton High School’s Bobcat Stadium. All students, families and community members are invited to attend.