Vigil held for 21-year old Savannah man shot and killed Video

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - A vigil was held Friday night in honor of Deangelo Busby.

The 21-year old was found shot on January 11th in West Savannah.

SPD says officers responded to the 1300 block of Kenneth Dunham Street around 6:15 p.m. where they found Busby dead from gunshot wounds.

SPD originally stated the incident was self-inflicted but later launched a death investigation.

Busby's family is heartbroken and says they want justice.

"All I could say is he was a good person. He was funny and he did not deserve to die. He was only 21. He just graduated recently. He had a life full of him. We want justice. We are not going to sleep. Whoever needs to investigate, needs to investigate. We want justice. My brother is gone," said Octavia Roberson, Busby's Sister.

Violent Crimes Division detectives have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 912-234-2020.