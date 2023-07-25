HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Hudson’s Seafood guests were in for quite the sight on Sunday as several sharks swam around the restaurant’s dock.

A video shows at least five sharks circling in the shallow waters of Skull Creek.

WSAV is told the video was taken after a fishing charter returned to the dock and threw out scraps into the water.

On Friday, the Town of Hilton Head reported a possible shark bite about 10 miles down the shore in the Sea Pines area. A man said he was bitten on the foot by a shark while swimming in waist-deep water.

As a result, Shore Beach Services closed down a portion of the beach.

If a shark gets near you in the waters, the International Shark Attack File, which provides a database of shark attacks, recommends maintaining eye contact with the shark and slowly moving away to exit the water.

Should a shark bite you, hit the shark in the eyes, gills or on the snout, and push away, they said.

For more information on avoiding a shark attack, visit here.