VIDEO: Savannah Police officers take on the #LipSyncChallenge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Just a few days after Chatham County deputies took on the '#LipSyncChallenge,' Savannah's finest stepped up to the mic.

Savannah Police Department (SPD) Officers Barrett Hood, Bradley Pope, Jake Askey, Jessica Ross, and Michael King sang along to "I Want It That Way" by none other than the Backstreet Boys.

It's safe to say Savannahians were pleased with the performance:

"It's awesome to see 'the so called bad guys' do something that can put a smile on our face! Keep doing y'all!" said April W.B. on Facebook.

"Now that y'all did one, Savannah is a safer place," Thomas B. joked in the comments.

"Omg I loved it. Great job you guys," Reeree B. commented.

Other commenters took the opportunity to call out their own police departments, including Bloomingdale, Hinesville, Port Wentworth and Bluffton.

We'll keep an eye out for others taking part in the challenge, but who do you think is taking the lead so far - the Savannah Police Department or the Chatham County Sheriff's Office?