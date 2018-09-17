Video: Officers gather for early morning processional for fallen Ludowici police chief Video

Law enforcement officers from Long County, Liberty County, Ludowici and Georgia State Patrol and others lined up outside Liberty Regional Hospital in Hinesville to accompany Ludowici Police Chief Frank McClelland and Marvin Pope to the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler on Monday morning.

McClelland and Pope were both struck and killed Saturday night during a high-speed police chase.

The officers stood silently as McClelland and Pope were loaded into a hearse and van. Within minutes, the convoy of police vehicles traveled on East Oglethorpe Highway in a sea of flashing blue lights that could be seen for miles.

An autopsy will be performed on McClelland and Pope at the Crime Lab.

Lewis Levine of Coastal News Service contributed to this story and video.

