WATCH LIVE: Golden Ray wreckage catches fire in St. Simons

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Wreckage from the Golden Ray has caught fire off of St. Simon’s Island.

Video taken Friday afternoon shows thick smoke billowing from what remains of the cargo ship.

WSAV is working to gather more details on the cause of the blaze.

Last Friday, crews started cutting operations on the fifth of seven cuts planned for the ship’s removal. Responders use cutting torches and other equipment in the removal process.

The Golden Ray capsized in 2019. The first section of the cargo ship was cut in late 2020.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.