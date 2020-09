(video & photos from Kim Cuttle)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According Savannah Fire officials, fire crews responded 5:00 a.m. Monday to a car fire in the 100 Block of DeRenne Ave.

Crews arrived to discover a fully engulfed vehicle at the scene.

photo: Kim Cuttle

Crews extinguished the blaze.

Savannah Police continue to investigate the incident.