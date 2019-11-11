Victory Drive: A living memorial to honor fallen soldiers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One of Savannah’s most scenic streets serves as a living memorial.

You may have noticed the long line of palm trees along Victory Drive, but have you ever wondered where they came from?

Back in the 1920s local leaders planted 128 trees on Victory Drive to honor the 128 soldiers from Chatham County who died in the war that was supposed to end all wars.

At the time, a World War I monument was also dedicated at the intersection of Victory Drive and Waters Avenue. Years later, the same monument was relocated to Daffin Park to avoid the risk of traffic accidents.

Now, more than 100 years after the Great War, Savannahians are asked to remember why the trees are there as they drive down the route.