Victims airlifted to burn center after Sunday fire damages Bulloch County home

BROOKLET, Ga. (WSAV) — A fire destroyed a home in Bulloch County on Sunday morning, according to fire officials.

The Bulloch County Fire Department received a call about the fire at a home on Precious Circle at 9:42 a.m. Crews arrived on scene within three minutes to find the residence engulfed in flames.

Five people appeared to be trapped inside when first responders arrived.

Three of them suffered burns throughout their bodies and were airlifted to a burn center for treatment, according to Bulloch County Fire Chief Christopher Ivey.

The cause of the blaze is still undetermined.

“The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been contacted and should have an investigator here early this week,” Ivey said in a statement to WSAV NOW.

The fire chief says he hopes to have additional details on the fire’s cause and the status of the burn victims by midweek.