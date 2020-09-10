Victim rescued from fiery crash, officials offer gratitude to unknown hero

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – According to Chatham Emergency Services (CES), crews responded to a car crash early Thursday morning on Whitemarsh Island.

Officials say a car ran off the road and crashed into the woods near 909 Debbie Drive.

CES says an unknown good Samaritan pulled an elderly woman from the burning car through the sunroof.

Chatham firefighters extinguished the car fire and stopped it from spreading through the woods and to nearby houses.

There were no other people in the car

The lady suffered burns over almost half of her body.

The patient was later transferred to the Burn Center in Augusta.

CES believes whoever pulled the woman out the vehicle saved her life.

Chief Chuck Kearns said, “Without that person reacting quickly and placing himself in grave danger to save a life, this woman wouldn’t be alive today.”

The cause of the crash was not released.