BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence visited Marines and Sailors in Beaufort Thursday.

The Vice President and Second Lady served a Thanksgiving meal to a group serving at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort. Pence tweeted photos from the visit, saying he was “humbled and honored” to be there.

.@SecondLady and I were humbled and honored to be at @MCASBeaufortSC today to serve a thanksgiving meal to our amazing men and women in uniform stationed there! We are so thankful to everyone serving in our Armed Forces! 🦃🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8yPvNwA76W — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) November 29, 2019

MCAS Beaufort also tweeted photos from the visit, thanking the Vice President and Second Lady.