VP Pence visits CDC in Atlanta ahead of Savannah rally

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Vice President Mike Pence is back in the Peach State Friday.

Earlier this week, the Georgia Republican Party announced the vice president would return to Savannah for a Defend the Majority Rally, campaigning for Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

Both GOP senators will also attend the event, taking place at 810 L.P. Owens Drive. Registration will be available here until shortly before the event scheduled to start around 2:30 p.m.

Shortly after landing at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Pence headed to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, joined by Loeffler and Perdue.

The three met with CDC Director Robert Redfield to discuss the latest on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“As you said the other day in Tennessee, we can now say ‘in the near days ahead,'” Redfield said.

Pence thanked Redfield and his staff, saying Americans “owe a debt of gratitude and honor” for their work during the pandemic.

“Help is on the way,” said the vice president. “We all have a role to play and we’ll continue to play it, we’ll continue to all of us to our part.”

