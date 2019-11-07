Veterans Day events in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Veterans Day is Monday, Nov. 11, and multiple organizations are hosting events to honor military veterans this weekend.
November 8-10
Saluting America’s Veterans V
- The Lowcountry Wind Symphony will present a musical tribute to honor men and women, past and present, who have served in the U.S. Military.
- The concerts will be Friday, Nov. 8 at Lowcountry Community Church (801 Buckwalter Parkway in Bluffton) at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 10 at Sea Island Presbyterian Church (81 Lady’s Island Drive in Beaufort) at 4 p.m.
- The performance will feature patriotic music, and two new songs will be premiered.
- Admission is free to the public, and donations are accepted.
Fort Pulaski Weekend of Living History
- For Pulaski National Monument will host a living history weekend with living historians from 48th New York Volunteer Infantry Regiment, who will recreate daily life inside the Civil War-era post.
- Other weekend highlights include cannon demos, live music, squad drills, fort tours and more.
- The event runs Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. and Nov. 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- On Monday, Nov. 11, entrance to the park will be free.
Vietnam Veterans of America Veterans Day Program
- The Vietnam Veterans of America in Savannah will honor veterans at its annual Veterans Day Program on Saturday, Nov. 9 at Emmet Park on Bay Street.
- Jim Vejar, the 2015-2016 Veteran of the Year, will speak.
- Music starts at 5:30 p.m. and the ceremony begins at 6 p.m.
Veterans Day at The Might Eighth
- The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force will host three events on Saturday, Nov. 10 to honor veterans.
- At 1 p.m., the museum presents “Shot Down” by Steve Snyder. Guests will hear from Susan Ruth’s son, the B-17 pilot who was shot down over Belgium 75 years ago.
- At 2 p.m., tea, coffee and cake will be available under the B-17.
- At 3 p.m., the Savannah’s Children’s Choir will perform in the rotunda.
- Veterans will also receive free admission to the museum on Monday.
November 11
City of Savannah Veterans Day Parade
- The annual Veterans Day Parade will be Monday, Nov. 11 at 10:15 a.m. It will begin from Abercorn Street and Hall Street.
- There will be road closures and restricted parking areas. City officials are hosting a meeting with more details on Thursday. News 3 will have updates.
- The map below shows the parade route.
Veterans Day Remembrance on Hilton Head Island
- The annual Veterans Day Remembrance will be held at Shelter Cove Memorial Park (39 Shelter Cove Lane) at 10:30 a.m. Monday.
- Captain Robert D. Jackson, MD, U.S. Navy, the Commanding officer of the Naval Hospital Beaufort, is the keynote speaker at the event.
- Mayor John J. McCann will also speak.
- The event is free and open to the public. In the event of rain, the ceremony will move to the St. Andrew By-the-Sea Methodist Church at 20Pope Ave.
East Georgia State College’s Swainsboro campus Veterans Day Celebration
- EGSC will host a Veterans Day Celebration on Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. on the Quad. The Quad is located in the center of the academic buildings on campus, or directly behind the George L. Smith Building.
- The event is free and open to the public.
- Free games and activities will be on site.
