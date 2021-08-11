Veteran Port Wentworth officer dies after contracting COVID-19 on duty

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Port Wentworth police officer passed away Wednesday from complications due to COVID-19.

The Port Wentworth Police Department said Lt. Dale Sylvester Jr. contracted the disease while on duty. Sylvester served on the force for about 5 years.

He had previously served for 26 years on the Chatham County Police Department and County County District Attorney’s office. Port Wentworth Police will announce funeral arrangements later.

Police asked for thoughts and prayers for his family, friends and co-workers.