SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – An Army veteran accused of driving a stolen Humvee into a building on Fort Stewart is mentally incompetent to stand trial at this time, a judge ruled earlier this week.

Treamon Lacy, 39, was arrested in July and charged with theft of government property and destruction of government property after allegedly crashing the vehicle into the 3rd Infantry Division’s headquarters building.

He was formally charged in August.

According to the judge, Lacy must be placed in a treatment facility for no more than four months to determine whether his mental illness will allow him to understand the consequences of his actions and assist in his defense.

Officials said Lacy is a retired Army soldier, which is a status that allowed him to access the installation.

He served in the Army from June 2002 to July 2013 as a wheeled vehicle mechanic and obtained the rank of staff sergeant. He deployed to Iraq twice during his Army career.