SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Verizon services are restored in parts of Savannah Thursday after an outage was reported, the company told WSAV.

“Work being done by a contractor for the local power company cut an underground fiber line providing service to cell sites in the Wilmington Island, Whitemarsh Island and President Street areas,” a Verizon spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said residents in those areas noticed service interruptions. Engineers are working to fix the problem and in the meantime, users are urged to use Wi-Fi.