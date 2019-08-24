UPDATE: Man found guilty in 2015 Savannah murder trial

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man has been found guilty in the 2015 murder of Lawrence Bryan IV.

After about five hours of deliberation Friday, the jury handed down the verdict for Timone Hooper. He’s been found guilty of felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

Hooper was found not guilty on the following charges: terroristic threats and influencing a witness.

Back in 2015, Bryan was shot and killed during a robbery attempt in downtown Savannah. He’s the son of Linda Wilder-Bryan, a current candidate for Savannah City Council.

Hooper will be sentenced Monday morning at 9:15 a.m.

Original story:

A 2015 Savannah murder trial is expected to come to an end Friday.

A lead detective took the stand Thursday with key evidence that may link Timone Hooper to the murder of Lawrence Bryan IV.

Detective Sgt. Robert Santoro, who has been on the case for four years, told jurors Thursday that two people came forward saying they heard Hooper admit to killing someone. He said more evidence surfaced when officers searched the home and car of the suspect’s ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Chisolm.

Lawrence Bryan IV

The day prior, Chisolm testified that Hooper told her to get rid of weapons inside her home, adding that she didn’t know he may have used one to kill someone.

Santoro also said Hooper’s phone calls bounced off a cell tower near the crime scene and saw Chisolm’s car in a picture from the crime scene.

Prosecutors played phone calls between Hooper and his ex-girlfriend. She was heard saying she hid items for the suspect.

Both sides have rested their cases; jury members will begin deliberations.