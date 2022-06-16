HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — Fifty-four percent of adults in the United States read below a 6th-grade level. Teachers at a Hinesville middle school are finding innovative ways to keep students on track as they pivot through pandemic challenges. They said they’re helping build brighter futures, one book at a time.

“It’s not about where you start. It’s about where you’re going. If you keep working, your dream can soon become a reality if you keep going after it. Don’t wait for it to come to you,” Dr. Anthony Johnson the Principal at Snelson-Golden Middle School explained.

Teachers around the country struggled to find ways to keep their students engaged after several years of online and hybrid learning.

“We have a resilient staff and student body and we kept in touch with our students. What do you guys want to see happen?,” Dr. Johnson added, pointing to their priority on student involvement in school activities and campus developments.

One of those ideas came from Academic Specialist Twonzetta Samuel who worked with the district to get funding for something she said had been a long-awaited goal.

“This has been a dream of mine for quite some time, having a book vending machine here at the school,” Samuel said pointing to the school’s vending machine proudly displayed in the school atrium.

“There is no greater joy for me as the principal of the school than to see these young people run to this slot machine every morning,” Dr. Johnson said as students lined up in front of the machine.

“I kind of just walked into the school and I saw it. I thought that this would be a cool way for not just me, but like all of the students to be able to like find something that they love to read,” seventh-grader Lydia Broughman said.

Broughman said while she’s always loved reading, it was the book machine that reignited her passion when the pandemic made her take a pause.

“I really didn’t like reading, but when I saw the book vending machine, I was like, ‘Wow, I’m going to try this,” Timothy Hagan an eighth-grader said adding his newfound love for reading.

The school’s Literacy for Learning, Living, and Leading in Georgia (L4GA) grant provided the funds to buy the book vending machine. These days, knowledge isn’t the only benefit staff say it dispenses.

“Books took me out of my environment and allowed me to dream and believe bigger than my situation, my hope was that those who didn’t like to read would start reading, and those who loved reading would put down their devices and read more,” Samuel said.

Teachers at the middle school said they want students to understand that reading can unlock your imagination and help you through each chapter of life.

“We all know students, as well as adults, went through a lot during this pandemic, and I want them to be able to learn how to properly heal through those things they’ve been through,” Samuel added.

Teachers grant tokens for students to get the book, with everyone weighing in on what goes into the machine.

“We let them know who is reading on a grade level, on their grade level and who is not. We involve them in on those discussions, so now they feel just as much a part of it as the teachers do. I’m seeing how they’ve grown and evolved and it’s mind-boggling; these kids can do anything,” Dr. Johnson explained.

Staff said they have one of three machines in the district. They added they have already seen improvement in literacy rates, test scores, and friendships; helping students choose learning over other peer pressures.