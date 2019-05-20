Vehicles damage Pizza Hut on Skidaway Road, restaurant closed until further notice

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A crash involving a pair of vehicles led to the closure of a Savannah Pizza Hut location Monday.

Savannah Police tell us two cars collided with the building at 2405 Skidway Road around 1PM. The occupants suffered minor injuries.

We’re told Savannah Fire Rescue cut off gas to the business to ensure there wasn’t a leak. After monitoring air levels, the area was deemed safe by the emergency agency.

News 3 reached out to the Coastal Health District. They report the restaurant will remain closed until repairs are completed and their office performs a property inspection.

