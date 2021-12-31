Vegetarian and vegan spots for the curious carnivore

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Is your New Year’s resolution to go more plant-based? Lucky for you, the Savannah area has plenty of places with vegetarian and vegan options that are more exciting than fries or a salad. Here are 10 places in Savannah and cities nearby that are veggie-friendly.

Hungry Vegan

This fully vegan spot is great for those wanting to dive headfirst into some vegan eats. Hungry Vegan offers breakfast on the weekends from 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays and until 12:30 p.m. on Sundays. Tuesday through Saturday, they are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. serving vegan soul food. They also serve burgers and wings.

Hungry Vegan is located on East Lathrop Avenue in Savannah. Their Facebook page can be found here, and their Instagram can be found here.

Fox & Fig Cafe

Fox & Fig Cafe is a fully plant-based café that serves an all-day “brunch-centric” menu. They also have a full-service espresso bar and plenty of pastries to choose from.

Their sister café is Henny Penny Art Space & Cafe, which serves vegan donuts and coffee while also providing a family-friendly art space.

You can find more information about Fox & Fig by visiting their website here. Information about Henny Penny can be found by checking out the link here.

The Sentient Bean

The Sentient Bean is a coffee shop and café offering plenty of options for those who want to try out a vegan or vegetarian meal. Their vegan options include a barbecue tofu wrap and tacos.

The Sentient Bean is in Savannah on East Park Avenue. They are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., though food is only served until 4 p.m. Their website can be found here.

Kayak Kafé

Kayak Kafé has two locations in Savannah. The café has a lot to choose from when it comes to veggie options. They offer vegan and vegetarian quesadillas, burgers, tacos and paninis.

Kayak Kafé is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. They are located on Broughton Street as well as on Paulson Street. You can see their menu on their website here.

Tequila’s town

Tequila’s Town is a Mexican Restaurant in Savannah with multiple locations. The restaurant accommodates vegan and vegetarian diets upon request as noted on the top of their online menu. This includes veggie burritos, fajitas and even soup.

Tequila’s Town’s locations and hours can be found by visiting their website here. You can check out their menu by going here.

Cuban Window Cafe

The Cuban Window Cafe has fewer options for vegan or vegetarian dishes than some of the other places on this list, but it comes with glowing recommendations from the Savannah Veggies and Vegans Facebook group. Two of their plant-based dishes are coconut curry chickpeas and a black bean veggie sandwich.

The Cuban Window Cafe is located on Abercorn Street serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. They are open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on weekends from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You can check out their Facebook page here for more information.

Starland Café

Serving paninis, soups and salads, Starland Café is a good lunch place for vegetarians and carnivores alike. The Starland Café menu is packed full of vegetarian options including the Green Goat Panini complete with goat cheese, green apple, caramelized onion and honey.

Starland Café is open every day, except Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and is located on East 41st Street in downtown Savannah. You can find more information about them on their website here.

NaaN on Broughton

A contemporary Indian restaurant, NaaN on Broughton in downtown Savannah has plenty to offer in terms of vegetarian cuisine. For their dinner menu, they have an entire section dedicated to vegetarian options.

To see their lunch and dinner menus you can check out their website here. NaaN on Broughton is open every day of the week with their hours varying depending on the day. For more information, you can see their hours by clicking here.

The Green Spork Cafe and Market

Located in Richmond Hill, The Green Spork is a gluten-free and plant-based café and market that was established in 2018. The Green Spork offers vegan options like their avocado coconut “bacon” panini and their cupcake quiches — with their own spin on a vegan egg.

The Green Spork is located on Ford Avenue in Richmond Hill, about half an hour from Savannah. They are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day except Sundays, when they are closed. To learn more about them you can check out their website here or their Facebook page here.

Sea Wolf Tybee

Located on Tybee Island, Sea Wolf’s was recently named one of the hottest restaurants in Savannah by Eater Carolinas. Though their food menu changes every two weeks, they always serve vegan options.

Their current menu has vegan options that go far beyond a salad. They have vegan schnitzel and currywurst as well as soup and cake.

Sea Wolf serves food until 10 p.m. and is open until midnight. You can find more information about Sea Wolf on their website here and check out their Instagram here.