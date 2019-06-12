Vandals used spray paint to damage one Rincon neighborhood

RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) – People in one Rincon community are hoping for answers after vandals used spray paint to damage their property. The police department is stepping in to track down the people responsible.

When vandals hit the Stonewalk Community they spray painted someone’s name on the roads, by the pool, and on cars. The people behind the damage even painted a graphic figure on the ground.

Police said the vandals were caught on camera and that they appear to be children. Now, Police Chief Mark Gerbino hopes a new community watch program and a Community Liasion Officer will stop things like this from happening again.

” Rincon Home Watch is an initiative that builds on educating the public on what their rights are, and how to handle quality of life crimes, and any other crime they are faced with… It’s a network of all the homeowner’s associations and neighborhood watch associations,” Gerbino said.

The Rincon Home Watch program is expected to start in a month’s time.