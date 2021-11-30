Vaccinated riders can receive 10 free rides from CAT this month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Area Transit (CAT) plans to give vaccinated riders ten free rides in December. CAT says the giveaway is a means to encourage more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine and reward those who already have.

All through the month of December, vaccinated riders will be able to receive a free 10-ride card allowing for 10 rides anytime on CAT’s fixed-route buses or a 10-ride ticket book for CAT’s paratransit service, CAT Mobility.

Customers can get the ride card by showing their COVID-19 vaccination card and a form of photo ID to the customer service representative at the ticket window of Joe Murray Rivers, Jr. Intermodal Transit Center.

The transit center is located at 610 West Oglethorpe Avenue. It is open from 7:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Officials says only the person obtaining the free ride card or ticket book can pick them up.

The free ride card and ticket book can also be loaded to a customer’s smartphone if they have the Token Transit mobile ticketing app.

Recipients of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccination are eligible for the free card or CAT Mobility ticket book. Customers must be fully vaccinated and they can only receive one free 10-ride card or CAT Mobility ticket book under the program.

Rules & Restrictions

· To receive a 10 Ride Card or CAT Mobility Ticket Book, customers must be fully vaccinated.

· To receive a CAT Mobility Ticket Book, customers must be existing paratransit riders.

· To receive a 10 Ride Card or CAT Mobility Ticket Book, customers must go to the Joe Murray Rivers, Jr. Intermodal Transit Center Ticket Window at 610 W. Oglethorpe. Ave.

· No substitutes may be sent to collect the card or book for another person.

· Customers must present a valid photo ID along with their vaccination card.

Acceptable IDs:

· Driver’s license (temporary licenses acceptable)

· Non-driver ID

· Learner’s permit

· Passport (foreign & expired passports acceptable)

· Government employee ID

· US Military ID

· US permanent resident card