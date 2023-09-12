HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A man visiting Hilton Head Island died Monday afternoon after an apparent drowning.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as 64-year-old David Owens, of North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania. Town officials say he was on the island vacationing with his wife.

At about 3:30 p.m., Hilton Head Fire-Rescue crews were called to the Disney Beach Club in Palmetto Dunes for a missing person in the water.

When authorities arrived, Shore Beach lifeguards were already in the water conducting a line search and watercraft search with the help of bystanders.

After about 25 minutes of searching, Owens was found approximately 50 yards out into the surf, 300 yards down current from where he was last seen.

The victim was pulled to the shore, where fire rescue crews performed CPR and life-saving measures.

The efforts were unsuccessful.

This marks the second drowning on the island in the past two weeks. The 42-year-old victim, who was on a day trip from Rincon with his wife, died on Sept. 3.