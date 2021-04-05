Vacation bookings boom: Tybee Island hotels and rentals struggle to keep up ahead of summer

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – If you’re looking for a getaway, you’ll want to book fast.

As we head into the warmer months, more Americans are eager for a vacation. Rental companies and hotels here close to home are working in overdrive to keep up with demand.

The general manager of Admirals Inn tells News 3 that with COVID-19 restrictions slowly being lifted, stimulus checks being handed out, and people eager to get out of the house, the island is having trouble keeping up.

“I manage a couple other properties on the island as well, and we’re hiring for front desk and housekeeping right now, and I know a lot of other restaurants and bars are all short-staffed too,” explained Dillon Patel. “It’s been a challenge in keeping up with the demand and how busy the island is already outside of summer.”

Demand for accommodations that travelers can drive to, rather than fly to, has significantly increased. People are more likely to visit places with outdoor activities during COVID.

Patel says all of his rental properties on the island have been booked up every weekend this month and last, and he expects this to continue through August.

“And even on the weekdays, we are sitting at about 80% occupancy,” he added.

One thing to consider if you are planning a vacation soon is to book early. With more Americans traveling again, they’re planning their trips further in advance than they did last year.

Also, if remote work is still an option for you, consider rethinking your regular vacation time to get better deals on beach rentals. Lastly, try a local rental agency for better options and security.

Right now, Patel and other businesses on the island are reminding people to have patience as they try to accommodate the influx of travelers.