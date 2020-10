SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials are investigating the cause of an early morning fire on W. 32nd Street.

According to the Savannah Fire Department, crews responded around 6:35 a.m. to the report of a fire in the 400 Block of W. 32nd Street.

Firefighters found smoke and flames coming from a vacant structure. Plywood covered the windows and doors, which crews removed to gain entry and extinguish the fire completely.

Savannah Fire says no one was injured. No word yet on the cause of the fire.