SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s now official, you’ll have to pay more for your electricity bill if you are a Georgia Power customer. It’s one of at least three increases customers are likely to see this year.

“Folks are going to see about a $16 increase come June that’ll be on for three years,” said Tim Echols, vice chair of the Georgia Public Service Commission. “It’ll drop back off at the end of that. It’s because we paid more for natural gas, why did we pay more? Because Europe wasn’t buying Russian gas and they look to America to supply the gas.”

Typically, customers pay around $131, but with the new rise, this means a typical residential bill will rise to $147 a month.

“Folks saw an increase in January, maybe. It was a mild winter,” Echols said. “You might not have even noticed, but you will notice this one when it hits in June because it’s summertime. You’re running your air conditioning.”

From there, customers can expect another bump later this year.

“And then when Plant Vogtle unit three comes online, you’re going to see about another $5 bump with that,” Echols said. “But that will reduce the amount of natural gas that we’re using. So in some ways, I hope that it’s going to balance itself out.”

Georgia Power will collect an additional $6.6 billion from its 2.7 million customers over the next three years.

As it gets harder to pay everyday costs due to inflation, some say the rate hike is coming at the wrong time. Those people told WSAV it hurts some who are already struggling to get by.

“It will mostly affect the middle class and the lower class,” Savannah resident James Thompson said. “So I feel like that’s not good. Not to mention, they’re doing it during the summertime. They’re not thinking about the people that are making money off.”

“We have a lot of people living in Savannah who are on fixed incomes, whether they are the elderly or whether they are students who can’t afford such hikes in such basic necessities like power, especially in these times where everything is just increasing in cost,” echoed Krista Harberson.