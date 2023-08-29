SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — When severe weather comes, some residents head for high ground, others hunker down at home, and some don’t decide until the last minute. There are also others who don’t have many options such as seniors living alone, the infirmed, or differently-abled people who can’t easily change plans on the fly.

WSAV spoke with Dennis Jones at the Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) to find out how home-bound people can stay safe during severe weather.

Here are some things you can do to help seniors prepare:

Replenish supply of non-perishable food

Stock up on bottled water

Make sure all prescriptions are filled

Have extra oxygen tanks and tubes

Invest in an indoor generator

Have a medical alert system ready in case of emergency

Please check on elderly or disabled neighbors and make sure they have what they need, including extra batteries and having those emergency numbers nearby.