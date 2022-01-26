US Marshals warn Coastal Georgians of phone scams

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — U.S. Marshals are warning Coastal Georgians to be aware of phone calls with scammers posing as police officers.

The scammers are calling residents and threatening to arrest them for not appearing in federal court, according to U.S. Marshal David Lyons. The scammers are also demanding for payment through gift cards or other options.

“The best defense to these scams is public awareness,” Lyons said. “Sharing this information with your friends and family members may prevent them from becoming the next victim.”

The DOJ said the scammers often provide badge numbers and real names of law enforcement, federal judges and courthouse addresses. U.S. Marshals don’t call and ask for card numbers, wire transfers or routing numbers ever, Lyons said.

Lyons urges anyone who has received a scam call like this to call the federal court or the USMS offices in Savannah, Brunswick or Augusta. Or report the call to the FBI and to the Federal Trade Commission.