Urn stolen from vehicle in Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – According to the Chatham County Police, thieves stole a urn holding human remains from an unlocked vehicle in Chatham County.

Chatham County Police releasing this statement:

“Sadly, human ashes were one of the things crooks chose to steal from an unlocked vehicle in Chatham County this week. It’s proof that some thieves will take anything, without any thought to the impact on the people they are stealing from. We feel horrible for the victims in this incident, and implore each of you to please remove anything of importance from your vehicle and double-check to make sure your vehicle is locked.”

If you know anything about this theft, please contact Chatham County Police.

