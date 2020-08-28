Local coronavirus task force member reacts to CDC’s new testing guidelines

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah physician and member of the state coronavirus task force thinks that recent changes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on who should be tested for the virus got caught up in politics this week.

“There were a lot of histrionics,” Sen. Ben Watson told News 3.

Watson says he doesn’t find the updated guidelines to be that significant and doubts it will alter the actions of most health care providers here or across the country.

The CDC announced different guidelines with the White House Coronavirus Task Force. It’s now placing an emphasis on testing those who have symptoms or who’ve had close contact with an infected person.

There’s also importance placed on testing vulnerable populations and critical care workers. But those who don’t have symptoms may not be encouraged to be tested even though they can spread the virus.

Watson says community transmission remains the problem.

“What we’re getting now is community spread,” he said. “It’s the younger ones giving it to the older ones, so that’s why the governor has continued to shelter in place older folks and people who are medically fragile, and that certainly is a good thing.”

While he acknowledges the change in guidelines might confuse people, he also said most things about the virus “have been confusing, including advice early on about most people not needing to wear a mask.”

Watson says people who have no symptoms but who still want to be tested can certainly contact their own doctor of the Chatham County Coastal Health District.

While testing is an issue, he says stopping the spread of the virus must remain the goal.

“Wear a mask, keep our distance and let’s continue to drive these numbers down,” he said.

Watson said Georgia’s task force has not met for several months but he remains in touch with state health agencies and trusts the governor and other state leaders are sending a cohesive message at this point.

He also said numbers of tests may be relevant but it is actual test results that are a focal point.

“Here in Chatham County, our percentage of positive cases has gone down from about 15 percent to less than 10 percent, and that’s a good thing,” Watson said. “That means we’re coming under control and it goes along with the negative slope of the curve.”