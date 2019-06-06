UPDATE: Vehicles stuck in Tybee Island marsh removed, could cost city thousands

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The remaining vehicles stuck in the marshland on Tybee Island were removed today, and it could cost the city thousands.

The vehicles were removed this morning using a crane on top of a barge.

The cost to remove the vehicles was $19,200, but Tybee Island mayor Jason Buelterman said he believes the city’s insurance company will pay for it. Buelterman said one claim would lower the actual cost to the city to $2,500, but he will not know for sure until he receives the insurance confirmation.

Officials say it all started when a Tybee Police officer accidentally drove an all-terrain vehicle into the marsh near Teresa Lane last Friday. Tybee city workers then reportedly tried to use two backhoes to remove the vehicles, and those also became stuck in the marsh.

The City Manager of Tybee Island, Shawn Gillen, said the city will treat this as a learning curve and train staff members on the rules around the marshlands.

