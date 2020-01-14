Update: State senators announce they will not pass bill to create City of Chatham Islands

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Tuesday, Sen. Ben Watson (R – Savannah) and Rep. Jesse Petrea (R – Savannah) announced they plan to not go forward with House Bill 710.

The bill would have incorporated Whitemarsh, Wilimington, Oatland and Talahi islands to create the City of Chatham Islands

Watson and Petrea released the following statement Tuesday on the proposed legislation:

“We announce today that we will not pass any measure allowing for a vote on incorporation of the Chatham Islands. The citizens of these islands have expressed their objection to incorporation. Indeed, over 50 percent of the citizens of Oatland Island alone have expressed objection.”

“The proposed cityhood measure fails to reach unanimous approval from all islands involved. Accordingly, there will be no movement on this bill during the 2020 legislative session.”

The two senators helped introduce the bill to the House in March.

The 39-page bill outlined the proposed city’s boundaries, powers and more.