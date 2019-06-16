UPDATE: SPD seeking person of interest in hit and run

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – UPDATE: Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is seeking a person of interest in a June 15 hit-and-run crash.

Officials are looking for 62-year-old Robert Lee Frails. He was last known to reside in the 600 block of W. 37th Street.

According to Savannah Police, at around 8:45 p.m. on June 15, officers responded to the 1100 block of E. 37th Street where they discovered Terry Coleman, 52, suffering from serious injuries. He was pushing a grocery cart when he was hit by a gold vehicle and thrown into a parked car.

The vehicle was identified as a 1998-2002 gold in color Toyota Corolla and later located. Frails was then identified as a person of interest.

Anyone with information on Frails, this incident or the vehicle involved is asked to contact the Traffic Unit at (912)-525-2421. Tips can also be made to Crimestoppers at (912)-234-2020. Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

