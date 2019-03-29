Community leaders react to 'black media only' mayoral candidate event in Savannah Video

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - A controversial meeting took place Wednesday evening with a goal of convincing black voters in Savannah to support just one African American candidate for mayor. But questions surround the stipulation that only black members of the media can attend.

A number of media outlets were kept outside of the church due to the color of their skin.

There are only two African Americans who have active campaigns for the mayor’s race in Savannah this year: Regina Thomas and Van Johnson.

Both received invitations to the meeting and only Johnson accepted.

"I had no malice intent or anything. I came to give a statement as I was invited to do and again, in retrospect, I probably would've told those who were outside to come in with me,” said Johnson.

Some attendees we spoke with say the event was not discriminatory and was a positive act for the community.

"Why make an issue out of it? Oh. I know why you make an issue of it, because they no longer have control. There's a new day in Chatham County and in Savannah, Georgia. Folks are understanding they need retain their community and their leadership they must be the voice for themselves," said Dr. Amir Jamal Toure, a professor at Savannah State University and a community advocate.

News 3 reached out to Regina Thomas for comment. Thomas says she believes the meeting was pre-mature and her campaign will focus on "everybody's vote" not just the people of one skin color.

On Thursday, Johnson sent a formal statement on his decision to attend the meeting: