Update: Richmond Hill Police say Michelle Jackson was last seen in Savannah, still missing

UPDATE:

From Richmond Hill Police Department:

Michelle was last seen in Savannah after a cab dropped her off at a hotel. It appears that she did not have a room at the hotel and may have left the area. She appeared to be okay, but still has not contacted her family. She is still listed as a missing person.

_______

Police are looking for a woman who went missing after her vehicle broke down in Richmond Hill.

According to the Richmond Hill Police Department, Michelle Jackson was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 12 by officers.

Police said Jackson’s vehicle broke down and Jackson was stranded in Richmond Hill without any phone charge. Officers provided a phone charger so she could contact a relative.

Police said she never contacted a relative and now her whereabouts are unknown.

Jackson is 36 years old. She is described as 5’7’’ and 132 lbs. With blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue Columbia Jacket and black leggings.

According to her family, Jackson is possibly suffering from a mental health condition.

Richmond Hill police said investigators attempted to locate her using the GPS on her phone, but the phone was not active.

Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Richmond Hill Police Department at 912-756-5645.

