UPDATE: Missing Chatham County teen found safe

UPDATE —

Javon Gore has been found safe

The Chatham County Police Department is searching for a missing teenager in the Cottonvale area. Javon Gore disappeared Saturday morning around 9:30. He was last seen at his home. He’s a 16 year old black male, 5’ 6’’, about 140lbs, with a short fade haircut.

He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket with a hood, a black t-shirt, green cargo pants and grey tennis shoes.

Javon does have medical conditions and anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Chatham County Police Department at (912) 652-6500.