GDOT: ‘Early work’ underway on I-16, I-95 improvement project

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Interstate 16 continues to be an accident-prone stretch of highway; just this Thursday morning, a two-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

But in just a couple of months, a project will be in full gear to widen I-16 and make the I-95 interchange safer.

While you might not see a lot of work going on, there is progress being made on the I-16 at 95 improvement project, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).

GDOT says crews have already started “early work” which includes noise studies, erosion control and clearing trees and along I-16 from I-95 east toward Dean Forest Road.

Drivers won’t start seeing heavy construction equipment until sometime between April and June. That phase of the project will bring lane closures, but GDOT spokeswoman Jill Nagel says crews will not be out during rush hour traffic.

“A lot of this work will be done at night,” Nagel said. “Now there could be some daytime work, but absolutely never during our peak commuter hours which is usually 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and then again in the afternoon which is 4 to 5 to 7 p.m.”

The project is still scheduled for completion in 2022.