Update: Arrest in Jasper County night club murder

JASPER COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Dante Bailey, 19, for murder.

Investigators say Bailey murdered 23-year-old Kevon Williams Jr. of Ridgeland.

Kevon Williams Jr.

Williams Jr. was shot after a confrontation led to gunfire at a party being hosted at the Black President’s Club in Point South on January 12th. He was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

“Lives lost to senseless violence will not stand in Jasper County. I am grateful for my investigative team who pushed hard to make a strong criminal case,” commented Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus.

