UPDATE: 2 students arrested in Effingham County High School social media threats

According to Effingham County Schools officials, Effingham County High School was put on lockdown Thursday after the district had been notified of a threat made on social media against the school. As a precautionary measure, there is also an increased presence of law enforcement on campus.

Effingham County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-year-old Effingham high student reported to administration that he had received a threat on Snapchat. The school was placed on lockdown and deputies and investigators called to investigate.

Deputies say “his story proved to be totally false.” However, during the lockdown another student came forward and showed school officials a different Snapchat conversation that actually contained a threat which prompted the lockdown.

That threat was traced back to 19-year-old Noah Gordon. When interviewed by deputies, he stated he was just kidding around but admitted to sending it.

Both students have been arrested and charged with disrupting a public school and transmitting a false

public alarm. The juvenile is also charged with false report of a crime.

Sheriff McDuffie wants to send a strong message to the youth of Effingham County: “Our job is to keep

them safe and to stop these outlandish threats. When copycats report fake threats or send threats from a fake social media account they cause a ripple effect in the county.”

He says every available deputy, including the Sheriff, respond to the school to make sure the students are safe, and that during a lockdown the school is the safest place in the county, nobody is allowed in or out until the school is deemed safe.

If you have information on an incident and wish to remain anonymous you can text your tip to 847411

or download the app on your iPhone or Android device. Tip 411 is also available on

www.effinghamsheriff.org as well as the Effingham County School websites.

On Wednesday, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office investigated another threatening social media post as well as a fight that began on a school bus and ended in gunfire.

The sheriff’s office said the post and fight were “completely separate” incidents.

Effingham County High School was placed on a Level 2 lockdown on Tuesday as well, and the threat to the school was later to be found unsubstantiated. Typically a lockdown at that level means students and teachers stay in their classrooms and instruction continues.